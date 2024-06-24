Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 22,268 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 293.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.15. 7,578,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,724,646. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.