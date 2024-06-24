Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 548.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Exelon makes up about 0.5% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,852,000 after buying an additional 395,908 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.38. 2,707,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,310. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

