Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $945,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.71. 514,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

