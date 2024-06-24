Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $978,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 175,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 167,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $48.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. 252,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,141. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

