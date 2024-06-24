Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 54,605 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,605 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EDV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.89. 346,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

