Loop Capital Trims GMS (NYSE:GMS) Target Price to $85.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.88.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.91. GMS has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $68,693,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 174.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 340,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after buying an additional 216,442 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $8,761,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

