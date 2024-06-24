Lucie Blanchet Sells 8,800 Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00.

TSE:NA opened at C$106.39 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$84.27 and a one year high of C$118.77. The firm has a market cap of C$36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.62.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.89 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

NA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$113.92.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

