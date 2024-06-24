MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE MEGI opened at $12.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,195 shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $232,532.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,704,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,901,081.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 130,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,383 in the last quarter.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

