Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) General Counsel Sells $312,460.08 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $312,460.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 381,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Morgan Fong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $306,369.60.

On Monday, April 22nd, Morgan Fong sold 18,687 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $651,428.82.

Maplebear Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CART traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,136. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CART. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,424,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth $78,674,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $17,369,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

