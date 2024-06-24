Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys 5,730 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 139,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 152,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 436,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 290.4% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 167,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 124,920 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR remained flat at $24.80 during midday trading on Friday. 311,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,938. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $26.42.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

