Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $21.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $348,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after buying an additional 51,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after buying an additional 24,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.94. 1,306,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average of $155.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

