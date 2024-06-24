Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $165.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,011. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.65.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

