Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 11,839 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of VUSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. 1,180,201 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

