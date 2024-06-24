Mary Vincelli Sells 3,600 Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Shares of IVN traded up C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$18.04. 1,771,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.05. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$21.32. The company has a market cap of C$22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVN

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.