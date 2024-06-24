Mask Network (MASK) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00003903 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $245.81 million and approximately $22.45 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

