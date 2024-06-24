Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.30. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $199,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 57.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

