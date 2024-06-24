McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $815,145. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.39. 8,426,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,010. The firm has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

