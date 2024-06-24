Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 36,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 162,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTAL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,898 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 272,727 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,970,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

