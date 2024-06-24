Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $166,572.54

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $28.34 million and approximately $166,572.54 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,003,172 coins and its circulating supply is 33,288,126 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,996,747 with 33,283,281 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.87059135 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $165,566.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

