MetisDAO Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $266.79 million and $18.31 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $46.92 or 0.00078360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,869.50 or 0.99991941 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 46.45828666 USD and is down -5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $10,675,822.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

