MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 3.5%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 82,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 475,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

