Model N (NYSE:MODN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MODN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MODN

Model N Price Performance

MODN stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,996,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $201,509.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,190.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $161,193.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,597.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,545,545. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Model N by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after buying an additional 507,090 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,964,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $7,185,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.