Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $176.74 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00041049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000757 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,124,603,581 coins and its circulating supply is 881,350,458 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.