Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $488.93

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $488.93 and last traded at $485.37, with a volume of 12914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $479.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $436.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 27.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,016,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 14.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.