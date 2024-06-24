Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0486 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,184.12 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023433 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010653 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,870.93 or 0.61027983 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.