NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,900 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.