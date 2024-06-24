Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $155.00

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 147.44 ($1.87), with a volume of 25036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.27 ($1.81).

Nexus Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Nexus Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -588.24%.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

