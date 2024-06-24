Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.54

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 603361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Nissan Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

