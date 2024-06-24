NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX) Senior Officer Ian Chang Purchases 217,000 Shares

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ian Chang purchased 217,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$73,780.00.

Shares of CVE:NCX traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.32. 75,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,809. NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$74.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.03.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on NorthIsle Copper and Gold from C$0.45 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

