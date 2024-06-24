NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

