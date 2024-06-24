NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.