Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,631,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,904,000 after purchasing an additional 225,822 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 110.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,264 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

NVO stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $142.37. 1,439,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average of $122.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The firm has a market cap of $638.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

