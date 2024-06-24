NU (NYSE:NU) PT Raised to $15.20 at Jefferies Financial Group

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.80 to $15.20 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

NU stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44,375,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,497,018. NU has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 41.5% in the first quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

