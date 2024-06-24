Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.71

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 392990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $571.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $71,690. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 92.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.