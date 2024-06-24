NYM (NYM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $112.60 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. NYM has a market cap of $112.60 million and $1.11 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

NYM Token Profile

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,586,924 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 792,586,924.180325 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.14475378 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,539,967.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

