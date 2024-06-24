Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Omega Flex has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Omega Flex Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $53.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $539.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.36. Omega Flex has a 12-month low of $53.13 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.40.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

