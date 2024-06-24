One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.30

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 15934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $512.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

In other news, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

