ONUS Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $45.67 Million (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, ONUS has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges. ONUS has a market cap of $45.67 million and approximately $29,087.69 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ONUS Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.47136011 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33,704.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

