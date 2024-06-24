Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,911 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 0.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,500 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

