Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $60,612,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $27,770,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vontier by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,492,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,559,000 after buying an additional 521,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,477,000 after buying an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,308,000 after purchasing an additional 219,321 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,440. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

