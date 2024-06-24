Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 263 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $671,384,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,081.79. 663,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,738. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,019.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,030.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

