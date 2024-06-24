Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,572.95. 68,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,690. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,565.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,493.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

