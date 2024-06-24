Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 195.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $200,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,412 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HSBC upped their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,891,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,200. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

