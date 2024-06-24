Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.21. 20,913,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,926,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 113.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.