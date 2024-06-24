Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.80. 773,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

