Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 488 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $547.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $525.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.14. The stock has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.