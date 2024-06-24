OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30. 771,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,019,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st.

OPKO Health Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 163,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $211,556.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,132,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,360,566.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Read More

