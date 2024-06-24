OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPRX

OptimizeRx Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.28.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.6% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.