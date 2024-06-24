Orchid (OXT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.53 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $68.35 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,658.76 or 1.00658159 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00077208 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06936386 USD and is down -5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $1,708,059.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.