Orchid Price Hits $0.0706 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $69.19 million and $1.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07376549 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $1,507,002.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

