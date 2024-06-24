Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 1.5% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,702,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,003. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

